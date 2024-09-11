IPO-bound Ather Energy to spend Rs 300 crore on marketing by FY2027

New Delhi: Ather Energy, the electric two-wheeler manufacturer preparing for its IPO, plans to allocate Rs 300 crore of its net proceeds to marketing over the next three years, according to its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The investment will be divided as follows: Rs 10 crore in FY 2025, Rs 140 crore in FY 2026, and Rs 150 crore in FY 2027.

The company allocated Rs 107.1 crore on marketing in FY2024 and Rs 225.9 crore in FY2023.

However, the company added that this deployment is contingent on various factors, including business and marketing plans, viewership expectations, industry growth, and proposed product launches.

This significant expenditure underscores Ather’s commitment to expanding its market presence amid an increasingly crowded field of EV manufacturers.

In June 2024, the company appointed IPG’s Initiative Bangalore as its media agency of record.

The company’s substantial marketing investment aims to enhance its visibility, differentiate its products, and strengthen its brand in this dynamic environment.

The company has executed campaigns such as the ‘Break Through’ campaign during the India-Australia T-20 cricket series. This integrated campaign, broadcast across social media, print, and television, reinforced Ather’s identity as a ‘Made in India’ company.

The ‘Quick. Quicker. Ather.’ campaign, launched in 2023, highlighted the Ather 450S model and sought to differentiate it from competitors.

The company’s marketing initiatives involve brand-building efforts, advertising, and product promotion across various online and offline media platforms, including television, print, outdoor media, social media, influencer marketing, and brand association through event sponsorships and product placements in movies.