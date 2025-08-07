IPG reduces global workforce by 2,400 ahead of Omnicom acquisition

New Delhi: Interpublic Group (IPG) has reduced its global workforce by 2,400 employees, equivalent to around 4.5%, since January 2025, as part of broader structural changes in the run-up to its acquisition by Omnicom Group.

According to its SEC stock market filing for Q2 and the first half of the year, IPG cut 1,500 positions in the first quarter, followed by a further 900 roles in the second quarter, up to June 30. The reductions affected executive, regional and account management roles, as well as administrative, creative and media production staff.

The group has also initiated an internal restructure ahead of the proposed merger with Omnicom. The plans were first outlined by IPG chief executive Philippe Krakowsky during an investor call on 12 February, following the company’s 2024 full-year financial results.

In that call, Krakowsky said the restructure was expected to result in cost savings of approximately $250 million in 2025, separate from the $750 million (£564 million) in “synergies” anticipated from the Omnicom merger.

A workforce reduction also took place across 2024, with headcount declining by 4,100, bringing total staff to 53,300 by year-end. However, some of that decline was attributed to the divestment of agencies including Hill Holliday and Deutsch New York. The United States and United Kingdom, IPG’s two largest markets, were the most impacted by job cuts last year.

By the end of June 2025, IPG reported a global headcount of 51,300 on its earnings call. However, a further 400 positions were removed after June 30, due to timing differences between notifications and payroll exits. Taking these into account, the group’s headcount would have fallen to approximately 50,900, reflecting a total reduction of about 4.5% since the beginning of the year.

Omnicom, led by CEO John Wren, did not release updated headcount figures in its recent Q2 results. In 2024, the company reported having 74,900 employees after cutting 3,000 roles during the year.

The proposed Omnicom-IPG merger received approval from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority. Regulatory clearance is still pending in three markets, including the European Union. The US authorities approved the transaction in June.