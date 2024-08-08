IPG Mediabrands opens new global centre of excellence office in Pune

Delhi: IPG Mediabrands, the media holding company within Interpublic Group, announced the opening of its new global centre of excellence office at the International Tech Park, Kharadi, Pune India.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence into Pune and create a world-class workplace for our talented team,” said Ankita Agarwal, Executive Head of Global Operations, KINESSO, the tech-driven performance arm of IPG Mediabrands that currently accounts for 90% of the headcount in Pune. “This office will be instrumental in implementing the highest standards of media activation, enhancing operational efficiency, and delivering exceptional value to our clients.”

Jarrod Martin, Global CEO, KINESSO and Acxiom, added, "We have built a network of global capability centres providing essential services, and India is our single biggest hub market, servicing other countries around the world. By centralizing all these capabilities in one location, the Pune GCC will enable us to implement the highest standards media activation across all campaigns and brands, facilitate shared learnings, and enhanced product development. India is a world-leading source of advanced talent, and IPG Mediabrands is committed to tapping into this expertise to elevate our product and service delivery to clients."

Shashi Sinha, CEO, IPG Mediabrands India, commented, "The launch of the IPG Mediabrands Pune GCC is a significant milestone in our growth journey, expanding our existing footprint which already includes offices across Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, and Kolkata. In the last 12 months we have doubled in size, and with continued growth trajectory anticipate India becoming the second-largest IPG Mediabrands market by employee headcount over the next two years. This not only underscores our continued commitment to investing in India, but also highlights our strategic focus on leveraging advanced talent to drive media innovation."

The launch of IPG Mediabrands Pune is effective immediately.