IOS Sports unveils new logo to mark 20 years

New Delhi: Indian sports management firm IOS Sports & Entertainment has unveiled a new logo to mark its 20th year in the industry. The firm, founded in 2005 by Neerav Tomar and Sanjeev Khandelwal, has worked with a range of athletes and sporting bodies over the past two decades.

The updated logo incorporates the number "20" in multicoloured hues, reflecting the company’s involvement in multiple sports disciplines. It also features the years "2005 – 2025" and retains the firm's existing tagline, "Sports & Entertainment."

“This new logo represents not just our journey, but the evolution of sports management in India,” said Neerav Tomar, Managing Director and CEO.

Since its founding, IOS has worked with athletes such as boxer Vijender Singh, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, and shuttler Saina Nehwal. Singh, one of the first athletes represented by the company, said, “They believed in me when Olympic sports athletes had limited commercial opportunities in India.”

The firm has collaborated with national sports federations including the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), and the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI). Its services have included sponsorship consulting, rights management, and event operations.

In addition to Olympic sports, IOS has also been involved in cricket franchise operations, notably with the Gujarat Lions during the Indian Premier League. The company has worked on branding and operations, including merchandise and hospitality management.

IOS has also partnered with film projects such as Mary Kom and Toofaan, which featured sporting narratives. The new logo will be rolled out across IOS platforms starting May 27, with year-long anniversary-related activities planned.