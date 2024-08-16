IOS Sports & Entertainment signs olympic medallist Swapnil Kusale

Delhi: Swapnil Kusale. Kusale recently secured Bronze in the men's 50 metre rifle three positions event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

"I am incredibly excited to join IOS Sports and Entertainment," said Kusale. "This partnership marks a major milestone in my career. I look forward to working with the team and to win more medals in shooting for India. IOS are committed to nurturing athletes and this works perfectly with my aspirations," he added.

Neerav Tomar, Founder and Managing Director of IOS Sports and Entertainment, expressed his enthusiasm about the new addition to their roster. "We are delighted to welcome Swapnil to the IOS family. His dedication, talent and achievements speak volumes about his potential. We are committed to providing him with the support and opportunities he needs to excel on the global stage. Swapnil's signing reflects our continued commitment to nurturing and promoting the best of Indian sports talent."

Kusale's association with IOS Sports and Entertainment aims to focus on providing comprehensive management services, including brand endorsements, media relations, and career development.

He joins the list of athletes managed by IOS. The agency already includes a line-up with athletes such as Mary Kom, Vijender Singh, Anju Bobby George, Manu Bhaker, Mirabai Chanu, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Aman Sehrawat, Manika Batra, among several others, already part of the roster.