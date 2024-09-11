IOS Sports & Entertainment onboards para-athletes Sumit and Nitesh

Delhi: IOS Sports and Entertainment announced the onboarding of Indian Paralympic Gold medallists Sumit Antil (Para-Javelin) and Nitesh Kumar (Para-Badminton) to their roster of athletes.

They join para-high jumper and two-time Paralympic silver medallist Nishad Kumar.

Antil is the second Indian athlete to successfully defend his title by winning the gold medal in the F64 Javelin Throw category at the Paris Paralympics. He set a record of 70.59m. The 26-year-old from Sonipat, Haryana – who also holds the world record at 73.29m – broke his previous Paralympic record of 68.55m, which he had set at the Tokyo Paralympics. He lost his left leg below the knee after an accident at the age of 17, but his love for sports has now made him one of the best para-athletes in the world.

Speaking on joining IOS, Antil said, “I am grateful to IOS Sports & Entertainment for their support and allowing me to be a part of their wonderful team. The support and love that I have received from the nation has been truly humbling and it really feels like a new dawn for para-athletes in India, and I am excited for the future.”

One of India’s gold medallists at the Paris Paralympics was Kumar, a star in para-badminton for India. An IIT student who overcame permanent leg damage from an accident that took place in 2009, Nitesh entered the Paralympics with a Bronze from the BWF Para-World Championships. Before that, he secured three medals at the Asian Games 2022 – Gold in men’s doubles, silver in singles, and a bronze in mixed doubles.

Nitesh said, “I am grateful to the nation for their best wishes. Earning a medal in Paris has been one of the best moments of my life, and it truly feels humbling to get such a great response from the country. Now, being a part of IOS Sports roster, I feel the future is bright for me and I am thrilled to start this new journey.”

Already a part of the IOS family, 24-year-old Indian para-athlete Nishad Kumar secured his second consecutive Paralympic silver in the high jump T47 category after jumping to a height of 2.04m in the final. He also won gold at the 2022 Asian Para Games. Nishad lost his right hand at the age of six but this didn’t deter him as he became one of India’s best para-athletes.

Speaking about his association with IOS, Nishad said, “I am delighted to link up with Sumit and Nitesh as part of the IOS family. They are two of India’s top athletes and with the help of government and corporate support, these two para-athletes are sure to get their due recognition. I am confident that the partnership with IOS will further help them in their growth as much as it did me.”

Neerav Tomar, Founder and Managing Director of IOS Sports and Entertainment, said, “We are delighted to welcome Sumit and Nitesh to the IOS Sports family. Along with Nishad, these athletes represent dedication, passion, and excellence in their respective disciplines. At IOS Sports, we are committed to fostering an inclusive environment where para-athletes are given the recognition and support they deserve. We look forward to working closely with them to help them achieve new milestones and inspire the next generation of athletes."

The two Paralympians join a wide list of athletes exclusively managed by IOS. The agency already includes a line-up with athletes such as Mary Kom, Vijender Singh, Anju Bobby George, Manu Bhaker, Mirabai Chanu, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Aman Sehrawat, Manika Batra, among several others.