IOS Sports and Entertainment CEO Monjit Sharma passes away

New Delhi: IOS Sports and Entertainment CEO Monjit Sharma passed away on July 20, 2024 due to prolonged illness.

Sharma’s tenure at IOS Sports and Entertainment spanned over a decade where he rose through the ranks. It was under his reign when IOS Sports and Entertainment won the contract to become the exclusive marketing agency for the Indian Olympics Association.

Sharma worked for two years as the Chief Marketing Officer at Rhiti Sports Management before he joined IOS Sports and Entertainment. His decade-long career featured positions at a number of media companies.

Along with holding positions at ESPN Star Sports and The Asian Age, Sharma was also the Executive Vice-President at NewsX, Director of Sales at Viacom 18, Head of Sales at Network 18.