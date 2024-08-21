Interactive Avenues bags creative and media mandate of Super League Kerala

Delhi: Interactive Avenues, the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India, has bagged the creative and media mandate for Super League Kerala (SLK), Kerala’s very own football league.
The agency will craft SLK’s brand identity, and will be responsible for their social media presence, TVCs, digital content and creatives, OOH design, and cross-media campaigns. Interactive Avenues will handle the account out of their Mumbai office.
Firoz Meeran, Vice Chairman – Group Meeran and Managing Director – Super League Kerala, shared his thoughts on the collaboration, “We endeavour to transform the dreams of Kerala’s young football enthusiasts into tangible career options leveraging an exhilarating league format with six dynamic franchises. Given Interactive Avenues’ creative and sports marketing prowess, we are confident they are the perfect partner to help us build a transformative brand narrative that embodies Kerala’s rich sporting spirit.”
Shantanu Sirohi, COO, Interactive Avenues, said, “We’re delighted to embark on this exciting football odyssey with Super League Kerala as their Creative partner. Leveraging cultural insights and community building strategies, we will help them drive impact and build a loyal fan following – not just during the upcoming league season, but way beyond.”
Matthew Joseph, CEO – Super League Kerala, commented, “To celebrate the deep love Kerala has for football, we wanted to partner with people who have that love and understanding themselves. We’re confident that we have found that partnership with Interactive Avenues and look forward to a triumphant debut season of Super League Kerala.”
SLK Season 1 will be held from September 7th 2024 to November 10th 2024, across Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Calicut and Malappuram, and will be broadcasted exclusively on Star Sports First and Disney+ Hotstar.