Intel elevates Roshni Das to VP, Global Marketing

Delhi: Roshni Das, formerly the regional CMO and GM for Asia Pacific and Japan at Intel, has been promoted to Vice-President of Global Marketing.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/roshni-das-profile_intel-payitforward-gratitude-activity-7214485615248121856-lAWo?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

In her new role, Das will lead the Global Marketing Innovation function while continuing to oversee marketing efforts in the India region.

She joined Intel India in 2005 and has extensive experience in corporate branding, product management, and account management across diverse markets including India, SEA, NZ, Korea, Japan, and Taiwan.

Prior to Intel, Das held positions in corporate sales and product management at Standard Chartered Bank and account management at Lowe Lintas.