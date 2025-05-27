Instamart unveils new brand identity as it grows beyond Swiggy roots

New Delhi: Instamart, the quick commerce platform under the Swiggy umbrella, has announced a refreshed brand identity, signaling its evolution from a Swiggy sub-brand to a standalone player in India’s rapid delivery space.

The updated branding includes a new primary colour, blue, chosen to represent "reliability, speed, and trust." However, the original Swiggy ‘S-Pin’ icon remains part of the visual identity, described as a link to its origins.

Earlier this year, the service also launched its standalone app, alongside its continued integration within the main Swiggy platform.

Mayur Hola, Head of Brand at Swiggy, said the rebrand reflects Instamart’s emergence as an independent service. He added, "Instamart's promise has grown beyond grocery categories, tier 1 cities and food delivery users. It’s become a service with its own voice, its own loyal users, and a role in everyday life that’s both personal and essential. This rebrand is not just a visual shift, it’s a declaration: Instamart has grown beyond its origins, while still being backed by the trust of Swiggy."

Instamart’s new branding will be implemented across various customer touchpoints including app interface, packaging, delivery bags, and marketing communications in the coming weeks.