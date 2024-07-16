Innisfree onboards Wamiqa Gabbi as first ambassador in India

Delhi: Innisfree, a Korean skincare brand, has announced actress Wamiqa Gabbi as its first brand ambassador in India.

Gabbi said, “I’ve always been fascinated by Korean skincare, and Innisfree has been a beloved favorite of mine for years. Being a vegan myself, joining hands with Innisfree feels like a natural extension of my personal ethos. Innisfree's dedication to sustainability and natural ingredients resonates with me, and I am excited to be part of a brand that promotes such values. Each product I’ve used has surpassed my expectations, and I’m beyond excited to share my love for the products and values with everyone.”

Commenting on the endorsement, Managing Director and Country Head of Amorepacific India, Paul Lee, said, “Innisfree is the first brand that entered India with 100% FDI and has been growing rapidly since then. We have recently been certified with PETA certification, and by welcoming Wamiqa as a brand ambassador, we remain committed to our philosophy of environment-conscious and vegan skincare.”

Mini Sood Banerjee, Assistant Director and Head of Marketing and Training, Amorepacific India, said, “We’re thrilled to have Wamiqa onboard with us. She is a perfect blend of natural charm, talent, and authenticity. Her commitment to inspiring others to embrace their unique individuality, self-expression, and radiate confidence from within makes her the ideal partner for us. Her role will not only strengthen our brand presence but also resonate deeply with our customers across India who value authenticity and quality.”

Yezy Jeon, Brand Manager of Innisfree India, said, “We’re all very excited to welcome Wamiqa Gabbi to the Innisfree family. Our products are loved for being gentle and effective on each skin type, and with Wamiqa as the face of the brand, we aim to encourage our consumers to make conscious choices and join us in our journey towards a greener tomorrow.”