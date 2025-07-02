InMobi CMO Bikash Chowdhury steps down, announces new venture

New Delhi: Bikash Chowdhury has quit from his role as InMobi’s Chief Marketing Officer putting an end to a 14-year-long association with the organisation.

Sharing the development on LinkedIn, Chowdhury reminisced his stint at InMobi and listed the feats achieved, including mass media campaigns with Hardik Pandya, Rana Daggubati, Vir Das, Hina Khan, and more. He also announced that he will now focus full-time on a venture called Zebu, a storytelling and training platform co-founded with K. Srikrishna.

Chowdhury has held a range of leadership roles across his career in marketing and strategy, including positions at Intuit, RoofandFloor, SiRF Technology, and Impulsesoft, in addition to his long-standing involvement with InMobi. He was also overseeing the marketing functions for Glance in the same role.

His responsibilities have spanned global brand development, digital strategy, market expansion, and research-driven campaigns in sectors such as mobile advertising and content marketing.