InMobi appoints Kunal Nagpal as Chief Business Officer

New Delhi: InMobi has appointed Kunal Nagpal as Chief Business Officer, a newly created role in which he will oversee the company’s advertising businesses. His responsibilities will include InMobi Exchange, InMobi DSP, and Glance AI, the company’s generative AI-powered commerce platform.

The appointment is part of InMobi’s updated Go-To-Market (GTM) strategy, which seeks to bring together its advertising products under a single framework.

“We are on a transformative journey to build a stronger, more unified team and the ability to better adapt to market needs,” said Abhay Singhal, Co-Founder and CEO of InMobi Advertising. “Centralising our advertising GTM across all product lines is essential for maintaining our growth momentum, and Kunal’s proven expertise with the company across InMobi Exchange positions him as the perfect leader for this initiative.”

Nagpal has spent the last five years overseeing InMobi Exchange, which the company states has become the second largest full-funnel mobile sell-side platform. His role has involved expanding the platform’s reach beyond mobile and in-app advertising to include broader formats in the global market.

In his new position, Nagpal will lead monetisation efforts for Glance and manage the integration of InMobi Exchange, InMobi DSP, and InMobi’s first-party advertising platform. The realignment is structured to enable a more connected approach to advertising delivery for marketers across regions.

“The drive to redefine advertising through innovation requires strong leadership and bold strategies,” said Kunal Nagpal, Chief Business Officer, InMobi’s advertising businesses. “I am eager to embrace this challenge and collaborate with our incredible teams to generate even more value for our partners and customers.”