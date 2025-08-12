Ingram Micro India appoints Ankesh Kumar as Director and Chief of Marketing

New Delhi: Ingram Micro India has appointed Ankesh Kumar as Director and Chief of Marketing. In this role, he will oversee the development of an integrated marketing strategy aligned with Ingram Micro’s go-to-market objectives, focusing on brand, digital, and ecosystem engagement.

Ankesh Kumar brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the technology sector, having held strategic positions at global companies such as Schneider Electric, Honeywell, and Vertiv (formerly Emerson). Since joining Ingram Micro, he has contributed to scaling global campaigns and partner programmes through Xvantage™, supporting digital innovation and enhancing customer experience.

Certified in Business Sustainability Management, Six Sigma, and Digital Media Marketing, Ankesh applies a forward-looking mindset and an agile approach to consultative selling, analytics-driven growth, and customer-centricity.

Commenting on his appointment, Ankesh Kumar said, “In an ever-evolving technology landscape, creating real impact means being closer to our partners and more aligned with their business goals. I look forward to strengthening Ingram Micro’s value proposition by scaling innovative, insight-led programs that elevate our ecosystem and accelerate our digital-first journey.”

Navneet Singh Bindra, Vice President and Chief Country Executive, India at Ingram Micro, added, “Ankesh’s strategic and deep understanding of integrated marketing makes him the right fit to lead our next phase of growth to accelerate our digital transformation journey via the Xvantage™ platform, redefining partner and customer experiences. His appointment further reinforces our commitment to building a customer-first, data-driven ecosystem in India.”