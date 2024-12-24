Influencers drive word-of-mouth buzz for Lay's: Pepsico India Marketing Director Saumya Rathor

New Delhi: In a bid to infuse a distinct Indian flavour into its brand, Lay's has launched India's first-ever Lay's food truck, made it’s debut at Hudson Lane, GTB Nagar on 21st December and finally announced officially on 23rd December with Chef Kunal’s takeover.

A part of the larger #WaysToLays campaign, the initiative aims to seamlessly integrate Lay's chips into the vibrant Indian street food culture, encouraging consumers to explore new and exciting ways to enjoy their favourite snacks.

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur and renowned food creator Shivesh Bhatia spearheaded the launch, captivating audiences with their unique Lay's-inspired culinary creations.

Saumya Rathor, Marketing Director of PepsiCo India, emphasised the consumer-centric approach behind the campaign.

"Through social listening, we observed that a significant portion of conversations surrounding Lay's revolved around consumer experimentation – from creative kitchen concoctions to sharing unique snacking experiences with friends," she said. "The #WaysToLays campaign was conceived to further inspire and nurture this spirit of culinary exploration."

Building on the success of the campaign, Lay's has now introduced an immersive, experiential zone through the food truck. Drawing inspiration from the vibrant street food scene of Delhi, the menu boasts a delectable array of dishes, including "Lay's wali Delhi ki aloo chaat" and "Jag soya, soya lage," offering a unique fusion of Indian flavours and Lay's signature taste.

Rathor highlighted the strategic focus on expanding market reach.

"Our marketing strategy prioritises category growth by increasing household penetration and attracting new consumers," she explained. "To effectively achieve this, we are strategically balancing our advertising efforts across both quick commerce and traditional offline distribution channels."

Recognising the pivotal role of social media in amplifying brand reach, Rathor emphasized the importance of influencer collaborations.

"Word-of-mouth marketing remains paramount for brand development, and influencers play a crucial role in our strategy," she said. "By partnering with esteemed culinary figures like Shivesh, Chef Kunal, and Chef Manish, and engaging influencers like Arjun Madan for real-time coverage, we leverage their influence to generate authentic word-of-mouth buzz and significantly increase brand conversations."

Addressing consumer concerns regarding the perceived reduction in chip quantity, Rathor said, "While this perception exists, Lay's offers a significant price advantage compared to competitors, particularly for its two largest flavours, which collectively account for 50% of the Western flavour market," she explained. "Our "Sabse Zyada Chips" campaign actively addresses this concern by highlighting the larger chip quantity offered by Lay's compared to competitors. While the perception persists, we are actively working to address it through consistent communication."

Earlier this year, Lay's expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of Shapez, a new sub-brand offering unique chip shapes and textures. "Shapez was introduced to provide consumers with a wider range of formats and textures, offering a distinct alternative to our existing offerings, and it has demonstrated strong performance," Rathor explained.

Addressing the growing trend of healthy snacking, Rathor emphasised PepsiCo's commitment to offering a diverse range of products. "PepsiCo embraces a philosophy encompassing "good-for-you," "better-for-you," and "fun-for-you" products. While Lay's falls under the "fun-for-you" category, we offer consumers a wide range of options, including healthier alternatives through brands like Quaker," she stated.