Infibeam’s Vishal Mehta to succeed Ajit Balakrishnan as Chairman and MD at Rediff.com

New Delhi: Rediff.com announced the appointment of Vishal Mehta as its new Chairman and Managing Director.

This leadership change follows Infibeam Avenues' acquisition of a majority stake in Rediff.com.

The board of directors at Rediff.com made the decision on Tuesday, officially appointing Mehta to succeed Ajit Balakrishnan, who has been at the helm since Rediff’s inception in 1996.

In addition to his new role at Rediff, Mehta will continue to serve as Chairman and Managing Director of Infibeam Avenues.

Commenting on Ajit Balakrishnan said, “I am confident that the best is yet to come and under Vishal’s leadership, Rediff.com will undoubtedly drive into new realms of growth and innovation."

Mehta, a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Cornell University, is an ex-Amazon executive.

After a decade in the United States, he returned to India in 2007 with a cohort of Amazon colleagues to found Infibeam, which has since grown into a fintech and payment infrastructure firm with its flagship brand CCAvenue. Infibeam processes over $86 billion in transactions annually, serving millions of merchants in India and globally.

Mehta said, "I’m honoured to lead Rediff.com, a company that aligns seamlessly with Infibeam Avenues’ culture and operational strengths. Integrating Rediff into the Infibeam ecosystem marks an important milestone in our growth strategy. Together, we will harness our synergies to deliver innovative solutions and greater value to our customers."

On October 1, Infibeam Avenues, completed its acquisition of a 54.01% equity stake in Rediff.com, making Rediff a subsidiary. This acquisition marks a major milestone for both companies.