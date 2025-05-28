Amitesh Shah, Aneesh Gautam and Pawan Kumar Sharma team up to form LegaXy

New Delhi: Three professionals with extensive experience across sports, media, and corporate sectors, Amitesh Shah, Aneesh Gautam, and Pawan Kumar Sharma have announced the formation of LegaXy, a new company focused on sports, media, and entertainment.

Amitesh Shah has previously served as CEO of Shikhar Dhawan's Da One Group and COO at the Yuvraj Singh Group, with earlier experience at Barclays. Aneesh Gautam was Vice President at YouWeCan Sports and has held roles at Cornerstone and Reebok. Pawan Kumar Sharma brings over two decades of leadership experience from organisations such as The Walt Disney Company, Star, Network18, and B4U Network.

LegaXy aims to address what its founders describe as structural and commercial gaps in India’s sports and entertainment industry, particularly around fragmented ecosystems and limited global exposure for emerging talent.

“LegaXy is a result of the journeys we’ve each taken, working closely with talent across different segments of the industry. We’ve seen where the gaps are and felt the need for a more holistic, value-driven approach. This venture is about giving talent the tools, partnerships, and purpose to grow meaningfully—not just in their careers, but in how they shape culture over time,” said Amitesh Shah, Founder & CEO, LegaXy.

He added, “India has the talent, the audience, and the ambition. We want to nurture this into building global sports, eSports, and media IPs from India for the World.”

At LegaXy, Shah is responsible for the company’s strategic direction and long-term planning, drawing from his background in both corporate leadership and sports management.

Gautam brings two decades of experience in managing and shaping careers in Indian cricket.

Sharma, whose prior roles span strategic and business leadership across major Indian media houses, will lead efforts around partnerships, revenue generation, and rethinking models for audience engagement in the sportainment segment.