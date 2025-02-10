IndoBevs strengthens marketing team, appoints Anupam Gurani as CMO

New Delhi: IndoBevs has appointed Anupam Gurani as Chief Marketing Officer, alongside Siddharth Tripathi and Manu Madan as Assistant Vice Presidents – Marketing, and Moumita Majumdar as General Manager - PR & Communications.

An operator at heart with over two decades of strategic and executional expertise, Gurani, who has completed his MBA from IIM Bengaluru, has driven growth and profitability across diverse traditional and new-age businesses. His career journey includes roles at RB, Google, Disney+ Hotstar, and the LEAD Group, where he has built and led high-performance teams to achieve significant business outcomes.

Tripathi brings deep expertise in consumer insights, digital marketing, and brand storytelling, aiming to establish IndoBevs as a formidable player in the beverage landscape. He had previously been associated with Pidilite for almost 8 years and was responsible for growing and scaling Araldite. He has completed his engineering from NIT and MBA from IIFT.

Madan, a Brunel University MBA alumnus, is a business leader with 15 years of experience across India and the United Kingdom and has worked in hospitality, e-commerce, and consumer goods industries with top organisations such as Intercontinental Hotels Group UK, Lupin India, Unilever UK, Pernod Ricard India, and United Breweries.

Majumdar has completed her Master's from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication and is a seasoned communications strategist with a decade of experience across D2C brands in beauty, fashion, entertainment, luxury, lifestyle, and home services. She has led communications for brands like 82°E, a self-care brand founded by Deepika Padukone, and Urban Company (India, UAE, Singapore). Prior to that, Majumdar has also worked with PR agencies like Zeno Communications and Ruder Finn, managing communications for brands like Bumble, Marico, Disney+ Hotstar, Levi’s, Nike, Netflix, Spotify, Breitling, Sony Sports and more.

Geetika Mahandru, President, IndoBevs, said, “We are on a growth trajectory at IndoBevs. We have our sights set on aggressive market expansion and making substantial investments in marketing and consumer outreach. With our dynamic leadership team in place, IndoBevs is primed to set new industry benchmarks and captivate consumers across India and beyond.”

Gurani added, “We are at a pivotal stage in our journey, and I am thrilled to have joined IndoBevs along with such an accomplished team. Each of us brings a unique set of skills and experience that will be instrumental in shaping IndoBevs' future. From driving brand engagement to enhancing consumer experiences and fortifying our market position, this team will be at the forefront of our growth story. I am excited to see the impact we will create together.”