India's smartphone shipments rebound in Q2 2025: Counterpoint

New Delhi: India’s smartphone market recorded a notable recovery in the April–June quarter of 2025, with an 8% year-on-year increase in shipment volume and an 18% rise in wholesale value, according to Counterpoint Research’s latest tracker.

The rebound follows a subdued first quarter and was supported by several factors, including a 33% surge in new model launches, intensified marketing activity, and robust summer-season sales. Mid-range and premium devices saw increased traction due to enhanced discounting, simplified EMI options, and bundled offers.

Apple’s iPhone 16 emerged as the most-shipped model during the quarter. In brand rankings by shipment volume, vivo led with a 20% share, followed by Samsung (16%), Oppo (13%), realme (10%), and Xiaomi (8%).

From a wholesale value perspective, Samsung and Apple shared the top spot, each with a 23% market share. They were followed by vivo (15%), Oppo (10%), realme (6%), and OnePlus (4%).

Prachir Singh, Senior Research Analyst at Counterpoint, said the revival in demand was partly driven by an improved macroeconomic backdrop. “Retail inflation reached a six-year low, easing household budget constraints, while recent repo rate cuts improved access to financing,” he noted.

Additionally, tax relief measures introduced earlier in the year contributed to greater disposable income, helping spur discretionary purchases.

Singh also highlighted the performance of the ultra-premium segment, defined as devices priced above Rs 45,000, which grew 37% year-on-year, making it the fastest-expanding category. “This segment significantly contributed to the market achieving its highest-ever Q2 in terms of value and record average selling price (ASP),” he said.