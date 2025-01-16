Indian Bank appoints Binod Kumar as MD and CEO

New Delhi: Binod Kumar assumed office as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Indian Bank.

He has experience in banking for more than three decades in different capacities. As Executive Director of Punjab National Bank(PNB) since November 2022 he has held responsibility for Corporate Banking, Treasury Division, International Banking Division, Finance Division, Data Analytics & Data warehousing.

During his career at PNB, he held various key positions, viz. Chief General Manager (Corporate Credit), Zonal Manager, and served as CEO of PNB Operations at the Dubai International Financial Centre. He has also served as the Nominee Director on behalf of PNB on the Board of PNB Housing Finance and ISARC(India SME Asset Reconstruction Company Limited).

Kumar is a science graduate and also holds the Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance from NIBM. He is a Financial Risk Manager(FRM) certified by GARP(USA) and a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers(CAIIB). He also holds a diploma in Treasury Investment and Risk Management. He has completed a leadership skill development programme at IIM Bangalore.