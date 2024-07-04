0

Indiabulls Housing Finance changes name to Sammaan Capital

The Company shall shortly be submitting requisite applications with the exchanges for effecting change of name and trading in the shares of the Company in its new name and a new symbol

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Indiabulls Housing Finance
New Delhi: Indiabulls Housing Finance has announced in a regulatory filing, that with the receipt of Certificate of Incorporation issued  by the Registrar of Companies [RoC], and receipt from the RBI of new Certificate of  Registration1 [CoR] as an NBFC-ICC [Non-Banking Financial Company – Investment and  Credit Company], the company’s name stands changed from ‘Indiabulls Housing Finance’ to ‘Sammaan Capital.’ 

The Company shall shortly be submitting requisite applications with the exchanges for  effecting change of name and trading in the shares of the Company in its new name and a  new symbol. 

The Clause I [i.e., Name Clause] of the Memorandum of  Association of the Company stands altered accordingly and the name ‘Indiabulls Housing  Finance’ wherever it appears in the Memorandum of Association and the Articles of  Association, gets replaced with the new name ‘Sammaan Capital.’  

Over the course of this month the Company will operationalise the change in name across  branches, its website, stationery etc. Customer outreach through appropriate campaigns  across various media channels would also be undertaken through the course of this fiscal  quarter. 

‘Sammaan’ in Indian languages means "respect," "honor," "courtesy," and "dignity”. The  Company aims its brand, and the meaning of the word ‘Sammaan’ in the Indian context, to  emphasise and convey to its stakeholders, a customer-centric approach. 

