Indiabulls Housing Finance changes name to Sammaan Capital

New Delhi: Indiabulls Housing Finance has announced in a regulatory filing, that with the receipt of Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies [RoC], and receipt from the RBI of new Certificate of Registration1 [CoR] as an NBFC-ICC [Non-Banking Financial Company – Investment and Credit Company], the company’s name stands changed from ‘Indiabulls Housing Finance’ to ‘Sammaan Capital.’

The Company shall shortly be submitting requisite applications with the exchanges for effecting change of name and trading in the shares of the Company in its new name and a new symbol.

The Clause I [i.e., Name Clause] of the Memorandum of Association of the Company stands altered accordingly and the name ‘Indiabulls Housing Finance’ wherever it appears in the Memorandum of Association and the Articles of Association, gets replaced with the new name ‘Sammaan Capital.’

Over the course of this month the Company will operationalise the change in name across branches, its website, stationery etc. Customer outreach through appropriate campaigns across various media channels would also be undertaken through the course of this fiscal quarter.

‘Sammaan’ in Indian languages means "respect," "honor," "courtesy," and "dignity”. The Company aims its brand, and the meaning of the word ‘Sammaan’ in the Indian context, to emphasise and convey to its stakeholders, a customer-centric approach.