India International Brand Summit 2024 conducts fourth edition at ITC Maurya

Delhi: The 4th edition of the India International Brand Summit, hosted at ITC Maurya in New Delhi, brought together the Advertising and Media industry for a series of discussions on contemporary marketing challenges and emerging trends.

The event was organised by Talentrack and presented by magnon designory, part of the Fortune 200 Omnicom Group.

Branding and marketing professionals from companies and agencies such as Philips, Schneider Electric, Luminous, Adobe, Konnect Insights, Adfactors PR, HP, Nestle, among others, graced the event.

The summit commenced with the first panel discussion on “Agencies vs AI: Dawn of the Machines.”

The panel was moderated by Kanika Mittal (Country Manager, Taboola India) and featured distinguished speakers including Rajat Abbi (Vice-President - Global Marketing India, Chief Marketing Officer - Greater India, Schneider Electric), Fela Chawngthu (Sr. Director, Strategy Operations and GTM Shared Services, Adobe), and Sameer Narkar (Founder and CEO, Konnect Insights).

The second panel delved into the topic of “The Influencers’ Conquest: Passing Fad or Core Marketing Competence” with Gaurav Barjatya (Head of Marketing, NDTV), Mili Kapoor (Marketing Head, Philips India – Personal Health), and Nikita Nanda (Vice President, Adfactors PR). The panel was moderated by Akansha Srivastava (Co-Founder – BuzzInContent.com, Editor – BestMediaInfo.com).

The event's expanded format this year also featured keynote sessions by Kunal Raheja from Adobe and Sameer Narkar from Konnect Insights, followed by some stand-up acts.

Addressing the audience, Vineet Bajpai, the Founder and CEO of Magnon Group, said, “Standing here, it feels like déjà vu, as we find ourselves reflecting on the remarkable journey of the India International Brand Summit. Just like the last year, IIBS, this year as well, is blessed with the presence of the great intellectuals in marketing and branding, creating a powerful convergence of ideas and innovation. Our agencies, magnon designory and magnon eg+, part of eg+ worldwide, under the aegis of Fortune 200 Omnicom Group, get the opportunity to meet and interact with our clients in an environment of co-learning and mutual growth. IIBS also offers us the chance to meet new prospects and diversify our network.”

Debuting the IIBS Awards this year, a few contributors to the industry were felicitated on the stage. Vidyut Kaul (VP and Head of Growth Region at Philips) was honoured as Brand Leader of the Year – Asia. Rajat Abbi (VP of Global Marketing and CMO Greater India at Schneider Electric) received the Marketer of the Year – B2B accolade. Fela Chawngthun (Sr. Director of Strategy, Operations and GTM Services at Adobe) was recognised as Marketer of the Year – Software Solutions. Chandan Mukherjee (Chief Marketing Officer at Nestlé) was awarded Marketer of the Year – FMCG. Sajjan Kumar (Managing Director at Nikon) earned the title of Business Leader of the Year – Imaging, and Neelima Burra (Chief Marketing Officer at Luminous) was honoured with the Marketer of the Year – Clean Technology award. Sameer Narkar (Founder and CEO, Konnect Insights) was recognized as CX Technology Leader of the Year and Arvind Saxena (Head - Marketing Centre of Excellence (MCoE) - Global Smart Cities and Chief Marketing Officer, NEC) as Marketer of the Year - Technology Services. Kanwaljeet Jawa (Chairman & Managing Director, Daikin India) was given the title of Business Leader of the Year – Consumer Durables.

This year's event was supported by a roster of partners, including BestMediaInfo.com, magnon designory, Konnect Insights, TreeShade Books, Candid Marketing, iAvatarZ, Talentown, and Neo Group.