India House at The Paris 2024 Olympics onboards Radico Khaitan as Official Partner

Delhi: India House, the inaugural country house for the nation at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, announced Radico Khaitan as the Official Partner.

India House Spokesperson said, “We are delighted to welcome Radico Khaitan as the official partner for the inaugural India House. This collaboration marks an exciting chapter, as we bring our visitors a unique and elevated experience. We look forward to creating unforgettable moments to celebrate this special occasion.”

Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director of Radico Khaitan, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “Radico Khaitan is honored to partner with India House at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This collaboration is a tribute to India’s vibrant cultural heritage and dynamic sporting spirit on the global stage. Our commitment to Team India and our meticulously crafted products from our homeland evokes a deep sense of pride and connection for every Indian, regardless of their location. As we elevate national spirit in the Olympic host country, Radico Khaitan proudly stands behind our athletes on this prestigious international platform. Through our exclusive offerings at the India House, we aim to showcase the richness, culture, and legacy of our nation, uniting Indians worldwide in steadfast support for Team India.”

As the official partner for the India House, Radico Khaitan aims to enhance the experience for all visitors, celebrating the essence of India.