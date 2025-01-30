India Gate Basmati unveils fresh packaging and updated logo after 25 years

New Delhi: KRBL unveiled new packaging for its flagship 'India Gate' basmati rice brand after 25 years, with an aim to capture 60% market share over the next 3-5 years.
The company currently holds a 42% market share in the branded basmati rice segment.
"We have 42% market share at present and aim to reach 60% in the next 3-5 years," said KRBL Business Head Ayush Gupta.
To bring this vision to life, KRBL partnered with brand consulting and design firm Landor Associates.
The new packaging features an updated logo, structured information about basmati rice grain length, usage guidelines for different food preparations, and a QR code.
The revamped packaging aims to educate and empower consumers, enabling them to make informed choices based on their unique preferences and requirements
Gupta said the redesigned packaging will help consumers make informed decisions while purchasing branded packaged products.
He noted that only two brands - India Gate and Daawat (LT Foods) - operate at the national level, with a combined market share of 60% in India's branded basmati rice segment.
To achieve its market share target, the company plans to challenge regional brands and convert consumers from loose to packaged rice while expanding the category, Gupta added.
The company also offers black and brown rice under its health category. However, this remains a niche segment that requires time for market expansion.
The company also launched a campaign at PVR Director’s Cut, Vasant Kunj.
The movie premiere was the ideal stage to unveil this milestone. said Kunal Sharma, Head of Marketing & Business Head, Modern Trade and E-commerce, KRBL. "Films are about storytelling, and we wanted to leverage that power to ensure maximum engagement. This high-impact ATL campaign was designed to dominate the conversation with a mix of creativity and innovation. From anamorphic displays at iconic landmarks to immersive AI-enabled robots in retail stores, every element was crafted to create a buzz that resonated across platforms and geographies."
"With 20% of the marketing budget driving this initiative, we reached new heights of visibility and engagement. We didn’t just unveil packaging; we redefined how brands engage with their audiences. By combining the glamour of Bollywood with cutting-edge activations, this campaign stands as a benchmark for scale, depth, and impactful storytelling in the industry."
The 360-degree marketing campaign spans digital, on-ground, influencer, and in-cinema activations. On over 200 sites in 14 cities, striking hoardings command attention, while anamorphic displays at iconic landmarks and a 45-day presence at Mahakumbh create mass visibility. AI-enabled robots and selfie booths at Reliance stores transform consumer interaction into immersive experiences.
Beyond Amitabh Bachchan, top film critics and directors, including Karan Johar, Vignesh Shivan and Rajiv Masand along with an army of prominent influencers, amplified the campaign’s influence.
On the digital front, BookMyShow roadblocks, Meta, YouTube, and OTT campaigns ensured massive reach, while activations and partnership with quick-commerce giants like Swiggy Instamart, Zepto and BlinkIT added to the momentum.