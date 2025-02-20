InCred onboards Shreyas Iyer as brand Ambassador

New Delhi: InCred, the financial services group, has announced its partnership with cricketer Shreyas Iyer.

Since its inception, the brand has associated itself with cricket, resonating with the sport’s core values of discipline, perseverance, and performance, said the brand.

The partnership will include a series of marketing campaigns featuring Shreyas Iyer, reinforcing InCred’s commitment to making financial services more accessible and transparent.

Shreyas is exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide.

Bhupinder Singh, Founder and Group CEO, InCred, said, “We are proud to welcome Shreyas as InCred’s new brand ambassador, following the legendary Rahul Dravid. Shreyas’ fearless mindset and unwavering determination complement InCred’s brand promise of helping individuals achieve their financial goals with absolute confidence. Together, we look forward to empowering more people to rise beyond the ordinary.”

Shreyas Iyer said, “In cricket, everyone has a view but when it comes to finance a few command the understanding. I'm thrilled to team up with InCred, a class-leading financial services provider - to spread awareness about finance and their game-changing financial products.”

Radhika Zingade, Group Head of Marketing, InCred said, “Sports and particularly cricket, has been a big part of our brand's DNA. Shreyas Iyer brings a versatile style and ability to adapt, anchor and accelerate the innings when needed, much like the role InCred plays in the lives of its customers. Together we are surely poised to hit the ball out of the park.”