Imran Khan Niazi takes over as Chief Technology Officer at AdCounty Media

New Delhi: AdCounty Media has announced the appointment of Imran Khan Niazi as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In his new role, Niazi will be responsible for overseeing the company’s technology strategy, leading platform enhancements, and managing cross-functional product development efforts.

Niazi brings more than a decade of experience in the technology sector, with a background spanning AdTech, Software as a Service (SaaS), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), and eSports. His previous work has involved managing large-scale engineering projects that utilise machine learning and cloud technologies to improve advertising performance and scalability.

He has also developed platforms tailored to the needs of digital marketers, including advanced SaaS products and integrated communication APIs within CPaaS systems aimed at driving user engagement. Throughout his career, Niazi has focused on aligning technological complexity with practical business outcomes.

“Imran's appointment is a key milestone on our path to advance AdCounty Media's technology platform. His strong background with scalable AdTech solutions and product innovation will accelerate our ambitions to grow and provide our global clientele enhanced value. We are confident that our tech capabilities will become a key competitive advantage under Imran's leadership,” said Adity Jangid, Managing Director, AdCounty Media.

On joining AdCounty Media, Imran Khan Niazi said, “I am thrilled to be joining AdCounty Media at a transformative time in the company's history. AdCounty Media has a firmly established position as a data-driven advertising company and a global presence. This positions the company well for the future as we ratchet up our innovation. I am excited to partner with the team at AdCounty Media to build scalable, high-tech solutions to support marketers and make an impact for global brands.”