Ikea’s latest OOH campaign taps into relatable dialogues and songs

New Delhi: Ikea India has rolled out a fresh OOH campaign across Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad that taps into relatable dialogues and songs.

Each reference features playful wordplay, pairing distinctive product Ikea names with classic dialogues to highlight its range of home furnishing products.

The campaign connects with audiences across cities by drawing on iconic movie moments. In Mumbai, “BILLY, BILLY, BILLY; Aaja, Aaja, Aaja” references the popular BILLY bookshelf from Ikea.

In Hyderabad, “TAGGADeley” refers to the clock, and in Bangalore, “Mungaru MALM e” showcases the MALM dresser.

By pairing iconic product names from IKEA with cinematic lines, the campaign resonates with local pop culture in a fun, memorable way.

Jayendra Gupta, Country Integrated Media Manager, said, "These iconic dialogues hold a special place in people’s hearts—just as our product names have become memorable worldwide. We are globally known for creating strong pop culture moments in advertising, but in India, we want to bring more nuance to every market we communicate with. By pairing our products with these classic lines and songs, we’re bringing IKEA closer to home and adding a touch of humour that everyone can enjoy.”





