Ikea to begin online sales in Delhi-NCR from March 1

New Delhi: Swedish furniture retailer Ikea will begin online sales in Delhi-NCR and nine other markets starting March 1, in the run-up to opening full-size physical stores in Gurugram and Noida in the next few years.

Besides, Ikea India plans to open small city centers in Delhi-NCR ahead of the stores, which will be catered through a 1.8 lakh sq ft Customer Distribution Centre (CDC) opened at Gurugram.

The nine other markets where Ikea is entering through online sales are Agra, Prayagraj, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ludhiana, and Varanasi.

Ikea is entering Delhi-NCR and North India after six years of operation with stores in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

"We have very exciting times here. We have prepared ourselves well to open the biggest market in India, the North India, Delhi-NCR," said Ikea India CEO Susanne Pulverer.

North India is undeniably India’s largest home furnishings market, and Ikea aims to unlock this opportunity, the company said.

Ikea will have a store app to complement more different formats and 2 full-size stores in Delhi-NCR. The store in Gurugram will open in 2026 and in Noida in 2028.

Now Ikea, which has adopted a hybrid omni-channel strategy for India, starts online sales first before entering into any market with physical stores. Online sales contribute around 30% to Ikea India's sales.

When asked about the contribution of online sales from the nine cities and Delhi-NCR, Ikea India e-commerce head Bhavana Jaiswal said: “Temporarily, we will see an increase in the number till the time the store comes through in Delhi-NCR, the biggest market in the country.”

“The Delhi online market is as big as Bengaluru, and we do expect a good spike in sales.”