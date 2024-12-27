IKEA secures interim relief in trademark infringement suit against IKEY

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted interim relief to Swedish furniture giant Ikea in its trademark infringement lawsuit against the Indian company Ikey Home Studio.

Justice Mini Pushkarna issued a restraining order against Ikey, preventing them from using the marks 'Ikey', 'Ikey Home Studio', or any other similar branding in a manner that could infringe on Ikea's trademark or lead to passing off.

The court's decision came after Ikea discovered five trademark applications filed by Ikey through routine market checks, which led to the legal action. Ikea argued that Ikey's branding was too similar to their well-established trademark, potentially causing confusion among consumers.

The court found that Ikea had established a prima facie case for the injunction, emphasising the risk of irreparable harm if no interim measures were taken.

This ruling mandates that Ikey must cease all sales, advertising, importing, exporting, or dealing in goods and services under the contested marks until the next hearing date.

Additionally, the domain name ikeyllp.com has been suspended during the pendency of the case, with orders for the disclosure of the registrant's details.