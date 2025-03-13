IFCCI hosts MarCom Fest 2025

New Delhi: The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) recently hosted the maiden edition of the IFCCI MarCom Fest 2025.

The event, organised under the aegis of the IFCCI Marcom Committee, consisting of CMOs, brought together marketing and communications professionals from both French and Indian companies.

It aimed to highlight the commitment of French businesses towards the Indian market.

Jean Touboul, President, IFCCI and CEO, Pernod Ricard India, said, "We are proud to unveil the inaugural edition of the IFCCI MarCom Fest 2025, a pioneering initiative by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In an era where marketing transcends traditional boundaries, this platform serves as a catalyst for thought leadership and innovation, bringing together strategy, creativity, and brand storytelling. The IFCCI Marcom Committee has been a hub for transformative ideas, fostering collaboration to redefine modern marketing. With this dynamic event, we aim to elevate this vision by bringing together industry pioneers and leading marketing and communication experts from India and France to explore emerging trends, unlock new opportunities, and strengthen Indo-French business synergies."

The event featured CMOs, communication heads, and other industry leaders to discuss the latest trends, technologies, and strategies shaping cutthroat marketing campaigns across industries.

The event underscored the importance of AI algorithms, adaptable machine learning models, virtual try-ons, and cross-border collaboration and demonstrated how French companies are betting big on India’s vast and growing market with key marketing campaigns incorporating Gen AI-led innovation.

Pierre de Greef, Chief Digital Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, showcased some marketing campaigns by Pernod Ricard and other global brands during a session that captured the creative processes behind their successes using AI and innovation as key.

In a similar vein, Decathlon India shared its entry strategy and omnichannel retail marketing approach, offering insights into how brands can adapt to the retail environment in India.

It also witnessed a live Gen AI survey. The event culminated in a networking session, organised by Pernod Ricard and Monin, alongside corporate games by Airfrance and Decathlon.

The event emphasised on the importance of rapidly evolving marketing landscape, case study-based presentations and themes exploring topics such as protecting innovation and intellectual property in the global market, succeeding as a French brand in the Indian market, Gen AI’s its case studies, the science and impact of storytelling detailing how AI is changing the way brands approach consumer engagement.

Rajat Abbi, Vice-President, Marketing, Greater India, Schneider Electric and Chairperson, IFCCI Marcom Committee, said, “IFCCI MarCom Fest 2025 marks a significant milestone in our journey to create a dynamic platform for marketing and communications leaders. It is incredibly rewarding to see this initiative evolve into a space where industry pioneers come together to exchange ideas, explore trends, and drive innovation in brand storytelling and engagement. The committee recognises the power of marketing in shaping business transformation, especially in an era defined by digital acceleration and sustainability, that not only strengthens Indo-French business synergies but also redefines the future of marketing.”

Other participating brands in the sessions were Sopra Banking Software, centdegrés India, IDEMIA, upGrad Enterprises, Schneider Electric India, Monin, Pernod Ricard India, Airfrance, Ahujasons, Kairali Ayurveda, Le Creuset, FreshoKit, Naso Profumi, Tan and Loom, 4700 BC, and Monks Interactive.

The session also witnessed the Green Yodha Sustainability Campaign pledge by Schneider Electric India.