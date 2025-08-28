IDFC FIRST Bank CMO T V Naarayan steps down to join aviation sector

New Delhi: IDFC FIRST Bank has announced that its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), T V Naarayan, has resigned from his position to pursue an opportunity in the aviation industry. His last working day with the bank was August 22, 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing.

According to the report, in his resignation letter addressed to Adrian Andrade, Chief Human Resources Officer at IDFC FIRST Bank, Naarayan expressed appreciation for the professional journey during his tenure. He credited the leadership of Managing Director and CEO V. Vaidyanathan for fostering a culture of belonging and ethical practices.

“I came to IDFC FIRST as an employee but will leave with a whole lot of friends and well-wishers,” Naarayan wrote, adding that he would remain a customer and supporter of the bank despite moving on professionally.

Naarayan noted the depth of talent within the marketing team and said he was confident of a smooth transition. He described his years at the bank as a period of pride, highlighting his involvement in building the institution’s brand identity from its inception, as per the report.

With more than two decades of professional experience, Naarayan has worked across financial services and digital platforms. He began his career at Kotak Securities in marketing and branding, later moving to TimesOfMoney to manage NRI services. He subsequently joined Motilal Oswal Securities as Senior Manager, Product Marketing before returning to TimesOfMoney in a senior digital marketing role.

His career also included leadership positions at PayPal, where he oversaw merchant marketing, marketing operations and international merchant acquisition, gaining extensive exposure to global markets and digital ecosystems.