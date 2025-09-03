Ideabaaz names Mudit Kumar as Co-Founder and COO

New Delhi: Ideabaaz, a startup discovery and funding platform, has appointed Mudit Kumar as its Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer. Kumar brings nearly two decades of experience in private banking, wealth strategy, and strategic investments, and will play a key role in connecting founders from emerging cities with capital, mentorship, and markets.

Kumar has previously worked with institutions including Aditya Birla Group, ICICI Securities Private Wealth, and most recently LGT Wealth India, where he served as Senior Director advising ultra-high-net-worth individuals, promoters, and family offices. In addition to his work in wealth management, he has been active in India’s startup ecosystem, investing in early-stage ventures across sectors such as climate tech, spacetech, healthtech, legal tech, and fintech, and mentoring founders on governance, go-to-market strategies, and innovation.

Jeet Wagh, Founder and CEO of Ideabaaz, said, “Mudit’s unique combination of financial acumen, investment experience, and founder empathy makes him a natural fit for Ideabaaz as we prepare to scale our vision. His ability to bridge capital with purpose aligns perfectly with our mission to democratize access to funding and build a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

Commenting on his new role, Mudit Kumar said, “Ideabaaz is more than a platform, it’s a movement to bring ambitious ideas and capable founders into the spotlight. I’m excited to help shape its journey and create meaningful opportunities for startups across India, especially from emerging cities.”

Raj Nayak, Investor and Mentor at Ideabaaz, added, “Mudit’s expertise in wealth management and early-stage investing brings tremendous value to Ideabaaz. His ability to combine financial insight with a founder-first approach will help us identify and scale startups with strong fundamentals, creating real impact in India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.”