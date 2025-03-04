iD Fresh forays into Rs 5,000 crore ready-to-heat market with Sambar

New Delhi: iD Fresh Food announced its foray into the Rs 5,000 crore ready-to-eat market with the launch of instant homestyle Sambar.

iD’s Fresh Sambar is tapping into the growing ready-to-heat market, projected to reach US$1.29 billion in 2025 with a 13.41% CAGR through 2029.

With more nuclear households and double-income families, the demand for high-quality, hassle-free meals is surging.

Rajat Diwaker, CEO (India) of iD Fresh Food, said, “At iD Fresh, we are constantly innovating to bring fresh, wholesome, and convenient food solutions to Indian consumers. Our Ready-to-Heat Fresh Sambar is designed to complete the breakfast experience, making it easier than ever to enjoy a delicious, homemade-style meal without the time-consuming preparation. We are confident that this launch will redefine how consumers experience Sambar at home.”

iD’s Fresh Sambar uses thermisation technology for heat treatment and is free from preservatives or additives.

Enakshi Dasgupta, Head of New Product Development at iD Fresh Food, further emphasised, “Our mission has always been to create products that uphold the highest standards of freshness and quality. We have carefully sourced ingredients and perfected the recipe to bring consumers a truly homestyle Sambar that is convenient, authentic and nourishing.”

The Ready-to-Heat Fresh Sambar will be available on all e-commerce platforms in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi.

The general trade launch will take place mid-March in Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune.