iD Fresh Food appoints Shobhit Malhotra as CEO – International Business

Mumbai: iD Fresh Food has announced the appointment of Shobhit Malhotra as Chief Executive Officer – International Business, effective immediately.

In his new role, Malhotra will spearhead iD Fresh’s international journey, overseeing established operations in the GCC region and leading the brand's entry into high-potential markets. His focus will be on product innovation tailored to local consumer preferences in each market, building strategic partnerships, and enhancing distribution networks.

PC Musthafa, Chairman and Global CEO, iD Fresh Food, said, "Malhotra's proven track record in leading business transformations across complex markets makes him a great fit for iD Fresh’s global ambitions. His passion for building purpose-led brands and his deep understanding of diverse consumer cultures align perfectly with our mission of bringing fresh and healthy food to the world. We are thrilled to welcome him to the iD family to lead the war against preservatives and chemicals."

Malhotra said, "iD Fresh is a movement towards healthier, more authentic food choices. I’m incredibly excited to be part of this journey and to contribute to building a globally trusted fresh food brand. The opportunity to scale a homegrown success story across new international frontiers is both humbling and energising."

Malhotra has 20+ years of leadership experience in the global consumer goods industry, having held senior positions at Colgate-Palmolive, Unilever, and PepsiCo.