iD Fresh enters Rs 25,000-Crore spices market

New Delhi: iD Fresh Food announced its foray into the Rs 25,000-crore branded spices market with the launch of three distinctive spice variants - Pure Spice - Red Chilli Powder, Blended Spice - Garam Masala, and Sambar Powder.

The new iD Fresh Food spices will initially be available in Bangalore retail stores starting this month, with plans for a gradual rollout to other major markets.

Rajat Diwaker - CEO (India) of iD Fresh Food, shared, “Innovation has always been at the core of iD Fresh Food's products. Our packaging for these spices preserves their freshness, flavour, and aroma for up to 12 months without the need for chemical treatment. To maintain our commitment to transparency and clean labelling, each spice packet includes a QR code that provides access to pesticide test and quality check reports, giving consumers easy access to detailed information about the product's quality. After dedicating many months to the development of these spices, we are thrilled to enter this new category. Our goal is to capture a significant market share and set a new standard with our clean and natural ingredients.”

Enakshi, Head of New Product Development of iD Fresh Food, emphasized the company’s values, stating, “Our new range of clean label spices embodies the same principles that our customers trust us for—no preservatives, no chemicals, and only natural ingredients. To ensure top quality and taste, we spent months crafting these spices, collaborating with experts and consumers. We maintain purity through strict control over sourcing, processing, quality checks, and packaging. We are confident that by upholding these standards, we will make a notable impact in the spices market and meet the needs of every Indian kitchen sustainably.”