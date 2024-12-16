iD Fresh appoints Gaurav Kwatra as CMO

New Delhi: iD Fresh has appointed Gaurav Kwatra as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Kwatra will be responsible for spearheading iD Fresh’s marketing and brand-building strategies, accelerating market expansion and driving customer engagement.

Kwatra has over two decades of experience in building and leading global and Indian brands. His expertise spans diverse categories in food and beverages over his 20 years at Nestle and Britannia.

Before joining iD Fresh, Kwatra was the business head of Nestlé Purina Pet Care.

Rajat Diwaker, CEO (India), iD Fresh Food, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Gaurav Kwatra to the iD Fresh family. With his deep expertise in brand-building and innovation across global and Indian markets, we are confident that Gaurav will bring a fresh perspective and energy to our journey. His track record of success and passion for driving consumer-centric strategies align perfectly with our mission to bring clean, high-quality fresh food to every household. This leadership appointment marks an exciting new chapter as we continue to strengthen our presence in India and beyond.”

"I am excited to join iD Fresh at such an important time in the company’s growth journey. iD Fresh has built a solid brand with a strong sense of commitment to delivering high-quality, clean, fresh food products. What resonates most with me is the bedrock of strong values on which the company is being built. I look forward to enhancing iD Fresh’s market presence and creating deeper connections with our consumers," said Gaurav Kwatra, CMO, iD Fresh Food.