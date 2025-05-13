ICICI Lombard acquires branding rights for Siddhivinayak Metro Station

New Delhi: ICICI Lombard has acquired the branding rights for the Siddhivinayak Metro Station on Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua line).

Located in the heart of Mumbai- Prabhadevi, next to the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple, the station will be known as the ICICI Lombard Siddhivinayak Metro Station.

A 3D anamorphic screen at the Metro Station is also installed.

Along with this, there is a Health and Wellness Booth, where commuters can check statistics such as BMI and other indicators like blood pressure, oxygen saturation and stress level through ICICI Lombard’s IL TakeCare app’s FaceScan feature.

From large-format hoardings at the entry and exit points to branded panels across the concourse and platform levels, the station is enveloped in ICICI Lombard’s brand colours and design language at every touchpoint.

The use of platform screen door branding is aimed at ensuring prolonged exposure to waiting commuters, while the placement of LED screens and backlit panels is aimed at enhancing recall.

Sheena Kapoor, Head – Marketing, Corporate Communications and CSR, ICICI Lombard, said, “Metro stations have evolved from mere transit points into dynamic spaces that tell stories and shape experiences. At ICICI Lombard, acquiring the naming rights for Siddhivinayak Metro Station- an iconic landmark and a bustling commuter hub located right opposite our Head Office- is more than just a branding milestone; it’s a moment of pride and a powerful step toward building a deeper, lasting connection with people.”

“This initiative has significantly amplified our brand salience, with visibility among lakhs of daily commuters across the entire Aqua Line. - where the station is now announced as ‘ICICI Lombard Siddhivinayak Metro Station’. We are especially proud to be associated with a temple that holds immense spiritual significance and draws devotees from across the country, reinforcing our commitment to community and culture,” she added.

“Through this, we’re not just celebrating a brand presence- we're enabling worry-free journeys and embedding ourselves in the everyday life of Mumbai. After all, great marketing isn’t just about visibility- it’s about touching lives and creating impact where it matters most,” Kapoor concluded.

Watch the branding video:

https://youtube.com/shorts/xp8WiiDvBMs?feature=share