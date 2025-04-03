ICCPL unveils new corporate identity

New Delhi: Integrated Centre for Consultancy (ICCPL), a public relations and strategic communications firm, has unveiled a new corporate identity.

As the flagship entity of the ICCPL Group, which includes DigiComm, Studio360, Bayside Corporations (BCS), and CNC-24, the company has expanded its portfolio beyond public relations to encompass digital marketing, creative branding, and media intelligence.

As per ICCPL, the new logo represents this diversification, signifying its evolution into a fully integrated communications firm.

Dushyant Sinha, Founder, ICCPL, stated, "This transformation marks a defining moment in ICCPL’s journey. Our new identity reflects our evolution into a multi-faceted communications group, offering a seamless blend of traditional PR, digital outreach, and creative solutions. The future of corporate communications is dynamic, and ICCPL is positioned to lead this transition with innovation, agility, and strategic impact."