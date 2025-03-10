ICC signs 2-year deal with Unilever’s Rexona, Dove to boost women’s cricket

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) and Unilever’s personal care brands, including Rexona and Dove, on Saturday announced a groundbreaking two-year partnership, marking the ICC’s first dedicated commercial collaboration for women’s cricket.

The agreement, set to run through the end of 2027, was unveiled during a vibrant criiio cricket festival in Dubai, coinciding with International Women’s Day.

The partnership aims to accelerate the growth of women’s cricket globally, with a focus on empowering female cricketers and inspiring future generations.

The collaboration was celebrated with an event featuring 100 girls, highlighting the sport’s transformative potential.

This deal comes as women’s cricket continues to experience significant growth, with expanded ICC events such as the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in India, Women’s T20 World Cups, U19 Women’s T20 World Cups, and the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy in 2027. The partnership will span these major events, providing a platform to elevate the sport’s global profile.

Unilever’s Rexona, the world’s leading deodorant brand, will play a central role in the initiative. With its mission to inspire people to “move more” and build confidence, Rexona will collaborate with the ICC on various programs, including the Flag Bearers initiative, digital campaigns, and event-time experiences.

Additionally, the brand will support women’s criiio festivals to boost participation and leverage its expertise in science and technology to develop educational programs on women’s hygiene.

Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever, said, “This is an exciting opportunity for Rexona, one of our biggest personal care brands, to tap into a cultural moment, connect with new audiences, and importantly help drive women’s cricket further. The partnership is an ideal fit for the brand, which aims to empower millions with the confidence to move more by delivering superior sweat and odour protection benefits.”

Forged by Unilever International—Unilever’s whitespace partner and global business unit—the partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing women’s cricket and fostering inclusivity in sport.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah said, “This International Women’s Day, we are proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Unilever, which signifies a pivotal moment for women’s cricket. By aligning with a global leader like Unilever and its personal care brands for the ICC’s first-ever women’s partnership, we are not only securing valuable commercial support but also reinforcing the growing importance of women’s sport on the world stage.”

ICC Chief Commercial Officer Anurag Dahiya added, “The ICC has taken a forward-thinking approach to pursue more partnerships with a focus on the women’s game, and we are delighted to see this come to fruition through this exciting deal. It highlights the growing commercial appeal of women’s cricket and underlines ICC’s position as one of the pioneers of the women’s sport movement.”