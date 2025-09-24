0

Ibrahim Ali Khan becomes Azzaro Fragrance local ambassador in India

Khan will appear in Azzaro’s forthcoming campaign, representing the Forever Wanted Elixir fragrance and its distinctive appeal

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Ibrahim Ali Khan, an emerging actor, has been appointed as the new Fragrance Local Ambassador for Azzaro in India. He will feature in the upcoming Azzaro Wanted campaign, centred on the Forever Wanted Elixir fragrance.

The brand described Ibrahim’s charisma, style, and energetic lifestyle as aligning with the spirit of Azzaro Wanted, which celebrates individuality and confident self-expression.

“Ibrahim has a magnetic personality, a genuine and captivating aura that made him a perfect match to embody the bold spirit of Azzaro Wanted in India,” said Charles-Alexandre Boczmak, General Manager of L'Oréal International Distribution SAPMENA.

Ibrahim Ali Khan commented on the partnership, stating, “Azzaro Wanted isn’t just a range of fragrances, it’s an attitude. Strong, bold and full of character, it captures my spirit perfectly.”

