IAGES Chairman Srinivas Injeti takes charge as NSE Chairman

New Delhi: Srinivas Injeti, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Indian Association for Gold Excellence and Standards (IAGES), has been appointed Chairman of the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Kaushlendra Sinha, CEO of IAGES, said, “We congratulate Mr. Injeti on his association with the NSE! We are privileged to have him share his knowledge and expertise with us at IAGES, a unique Self Regulatory Organisation which is first-of-its-kind in India designed to elevate the gold industry to new heights of transparency and consumer trust. We look forward to working with him on bringing our vision to fruition.”

A retired IAS officer with more than 40 years of service, Injeti has held senior roles in strategy, public policy, administration and regulation. His previous positions include Union Sports Secretary, Director General of the Sports Authority of India, and Director at the Foreign Investment Promotion Board. He also served as Chairman of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) from July 2020 for three years.