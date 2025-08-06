Hyundai spends Rs 687.24 crore on advertising in FY2025; evaluates Genesis launch

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) allocated Rs 687.24 crore towards advertising and sales promotion in FY2025, marginally higher than the Rs 684.21 crore spent in the previous fiscal, according to its latest annual report.

The report highlighted ongoing marketing and customer engagement initiatives such as Hyundai Explorer, Hyundai Carnival, Hyundai Spotlight, and the Hyundai Smart Care Clinic, which the company said are designed to deliver immersive brand experiences.

Managing Director Unsoo Kim noted that despite global disruptions, macroeconomic uncertainties, and a high base effect, India’s economic resilience and forward‑looking policies, including repo rate cuts and income tax relief, are creating a favourable environment for consumption‑driven sectors like automobiles. “Such steps are expected to support automotive demand recovery in the near to mid‑term,” he said.

Kim projected that Hyundai’s domestic sales growth in FY2025‑26 would broadly match industry estimates of low‑single‑digit expansion, while exports could see a 7–8% increase in volumes.

The company also confirmed it is evaluating the introduction of Genesis, Hyundai’s global luxury marque, in India. HMIL Whole‑time Director and COO Tarun Garg said the move would “redefine luxury through innovation, design, and differentiated experiences,” aligning with the brand’s aspiration to meet the evolving expectations of Indian consumers.

Looking ahead to FY2029‑30, HMIL plans to launch 26 new models and upgrades, including six EVs and 20 ICE vehicles, as well as eco‑friendly powertrains such as hybrids.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, HMIL reported an 8% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,369 crore from Rs 1,490 crore a year earlier, weighed down by lower domestic sales. Total income declined to Rs 16,628 crore from Rs 17,568 crore in the same period last year. Overall sales fell 6% to 1,80,399 units compared to 1,92,055 units in Q1FY2024.