Hyundai Motor India Q1 net profit drops 8% to Rs 1,369 crore

Lower sales impact earnings as total income falls to Rs 16,628 crore in the June quarter; company reported Rs 1,490 crore profit in the same period last year

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday reported 8% year on year decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,369 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, hit by lower sales.

The auto major posted a net profit of Rs 1,490 crore in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.

Total income declined to Rs 16,628 crore for the June quarter as against Rs 17,568 crore in the year-ago period, Hyundai Motor India said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company were trading 0.62% down at Rs 2,087.75 apiece on BSE.

 

