Hyundai Motor India partners with Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14

Delhi: Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has announced its collaboration with Colors Khatron Ke Khiladi, for its 14th season.

Hosted by director and TV host Rohit Shetty, the show will spotlight the Hyundai Creta Ticket To Finale Stunt, featuring the new Hyundai Creta.

HMIL has also launched the Hyundai Drive to Win contest for customers aimed at encouraging customers to visit Hyundai showrooms for test drives, aimed at offering them a chance to win a Hyundai Exter and meet Shetty and the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14.

Commenting on the collaboration, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Colors Khatron Ke Khiladi this year. A show that epitomises adventure and excitement, aligning perfectly with HMIL’s brand ethos. This collaboration allows us to connect with the youth and adventure enthusiasts, showcasing the New Hyundai CRETA 2024. Taking the adventure to another level, we are also inviting the viewers to be a part of Hyundai Drive to Win contest where they can seize the opportunity to win the coveted title of 'Khaas Khiladi of the Season'. By integrating our brand into this high-energy format, we aim to create unique and engaging experiences for our customers, driving brand engagement and solidifying our presence further in the Indian market.”