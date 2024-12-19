Hyperlocal marketing platform DashLoc launches 12 marketing products

New Delhi: DashLoc, the hyperlocal discovery and growth platform, announced the launch of 12 new marketing products on the platform. The products are aimed at fuelling the growth of hyperlocal businesses.

Sumit Singh, CEO of DashLoc, commented, “2024 has been a transformative year for DashLoc as we continue to empower businesses with our hyperlocal discovery platform. Our call intelligence and AI-driven solutions have become crucial drivers of our clients' success, enabling them to connect with their customers more efficiently. The overwhelming response from our clients, coupled with our organic growth through word-of-mouth referrals, reinforces the value we bring to the table. As we look forward to 2025, we remain committed to expanding our presence globally, with ambitious plans to enter new markets and launch cutting-edge solutions that will further revolutionize hyperlocal marketing.”

DashLoc’s client expansion has been fueled by the introduction of its new 2.0 dashboard and AI engine, including features like Call Intelligence and Call Campaigns, which have enhanced the platform’s effectiveness. This new technology allows businesses to tap into hyperlocal opportunities with precise targeting, resulting in better engagement and conversion rates. The industries that have embraced DashLoc’s solutions span retail, hospitality, healthcare, and more, showcasing its versatile applications across sectors.

As part of its global expansion, DashLoc is now present in 10 countries and is preparing to enter the US, Australia, and multiple African markets.

Looking ahead, DashLoc projects substantial client growth in the next 12-18 months, fueled by the launch of 12 new marketing products and the development of the next-gen DashLoc 3.0 platform. The company also plans to expand its employee base to 500, further supporting its growth and ensuring continued innovation in the hyperlocal space.