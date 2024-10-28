Hundo Pizza partners with Admatazz for launch of its fifth store in Malad, Mumbai

New Delhi: Hundo Pizza has launched a hyperlocal campaign for the launch of its fifth store. The new store that recently opened in Malad, Mumbai, aims at creating buzz using a localised and personalised touch, of that area.

Partnering with Admatazz, the campaign was built by giving a local spin to Hundo Pizza's existing tone of voice. The campaign focuses on references to the area of Malad, some jabs at the competition, office culture of the area and even some ads in Gujarati incorporating the Hundo style of communication.

Yash Chandiramani, Founder and Chief Strategist at Admatazz, commented, “The idea behind this activity was to create buzz in the fun and quirky manner that connects with the core TG of the brand. We gave this entire activity a local touch by using references of the preferred language of Malad locality and places nearby.”

Kabir Moorjani, Co-Founder, Hundo Pizza, said, “As we enter the Malad area, one of the most active suburbs of Mumbai, known for its food offerings, with our new outlet, we wanted to create a buzz in the neighbourhood. With this hyperlocal activity, we are looking to connect to the youngsters who are always on the go and want to grab a quick bite. We have loved the artwork created by Admatazz and the entire approach given to the campaign.”

This campaign will be promoted on digital platforms, social media, paid media as well on offline mediums like flyers.