HUL’s Shiva Krishnamurthy joins General Mills India as CEO

New Delhi: General Mills has appointed Shiva Krishnamurthy as Chief Executive Officer, General Mills India, effective January 2026.

“I am delighted to join the General Mills mission of ‘Making food the world loves’ with iconic brands, leading edge food science and capable people. Powered by a culture that fosters learning, growing and belonging, we are well placed to address the India opportunity. I look forward to building on the foundation that has been laid by my predecessors,” he shared in his LinkedIn post.

Krishnamurthy joins General Mills after a 25-year stint at Unilever, most recently serving as Executive Director, Foods & Refreshment at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) from April 2024 to January 2026. In this role, he led the Foods & Refreshment business comprising brands such as Brooke Bond, Lipton, Bru, Horlicks and Kissan.

Prior to this, Krishnamurthy served as Vice President, Tea, Coffee & Foods at HUL between 2015 and 2024, progressing through multiple leadership roles.

Earlier, Krishnamurthy held several regional and global brand leadership roles at Unilever, including Regional Brand Director, Beverages, South Asia, Regional Brand Manager roles across Southeast Asia and South Asia, and Senior Brand Manager, Skin Cleansing India. He began his career at HUL as Area Sales Manager, Detergents, West Bengal.