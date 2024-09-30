HUL's Kedar Lele to become MD of Castrol India

Delhi: A month ago, Kedar Lele announced his departure from HUL. Recent media reports surfaced that Lele is set to join Castrol India as MD.

Bidding farewell to HUL after 15+ years, Lele said, "Friday, 30th Aug, I walked out of the Mumbai head-office as its employee for the last time. Only to become a life-long admirer of what this organization stands for – Integrity, Respect, Pioneering spirit, and Responsibility."

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/kedarlele_hul-unilever-ceofactory-activity-7236028438891966465-ba_s?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

He has experience working with Kimberly Clark Lever, Monster.com and Mudra Communication.