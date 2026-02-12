HUL to buy remaining 49% in OZiva for Rs 824 crore

New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Thursday announced two strategic moves in its Health & Wellbeing (H&W) business, acquiring full ownership of Zywie Ventures (OZiva) and divesting its minority stake in Nutritionalab.

HUL said its Board has approved the acquisition of the remaining 49% stake in Zywie Ventures for Rs 824 crore, making OZiva a wholly owned subsidiary.

At the same time, the Board has approved the sale of HUL’s 19.8% stake in Nutritionalab to USV for Rs 307 crore, as part of what the company described as its portfolio transformation strategy of “fewer, bigger bets.”

HUL said it entered the H&W category in 2023 and has been building presence in what it called a nascent but fast-growing space.

It added that OZiva has delivered strong performance after HUL’s earlier majority investment of 51%, scaling to around Rs 480 crore in 2025 with a growth of about 130% CAGR over the last two years, supported by portfolio development and synergies through HUL’s ecosystem.

Both transactions are expected to close by March 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, the company said.

Priya Nair, CEO and Managing Director, HUL, said Health & Wellbeing is an important growth vector driven by rising consumer interest in everyday wellness, and that full ownership of OZiva reflects the company’s intent to “double down” on the space and scale purpose-led brands using HUL’s capabilities in science, distribution and market development.