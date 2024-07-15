HUL sells water purifier business Pureit to AO Smith

New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever (HUL) announced that it has signed an agreement for the sale of its Pureit business in India. The business is being sold to AO Smith, the water technology company.



Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director of HUL, said, “This move is in line with our strategic intent to focus sharply on our core categories. Pureit provides essential water purification solutions to millions of loyal consumers, and I am confident the brand will thrive further under the ownership of AO Smith.”



Parag Kulkarni, president of AO Smith India Water Products, said, “The Pureit brand, known for innovative water purification products, strong brand recognition and dedication to customer service, complements A. O. Smith’s geographic and channel presence. The Pureit team’s deep understanding of consumer needs and water treatment expertise adds tremendous strength to A. O. Smith in India, and we look forward to welcoming the Pureit team to the A. O. Smith family.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and HUL will continue to manage the business until the completion of the transaction.

Pureit was first launched in Chennai in 2004 with the introduction of Pureit Classic, a gravity-based water purifier to provide accessible and safe drinking water to millions. It was then launched nationwide in 2008.